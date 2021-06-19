Mainland condemns DPP's collusion with external forces to seek "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 14:02, June 19, 2021

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Friday condemned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for not caring the people's health in the island amid the COVID-19 epidemic but acting as a "pawn" for anti-China forces in the United States.

The DPP is preoccupied with the urgency to collude with external forces to seek "Taiwan independence" in disregard of the health of Taiwan people amid the COVID-19 epidemic, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The DPP authority does not feel ashamed of giving away the interests of the Chinese nation in order to seek "Taiwan independence," and is pushing Taiwan people into an abyss, Ma said.

"Their political attempts will end up in failure," he said, reiterating there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of it.

Ma urged the U.S. government to act on the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques and stop sending wrong signals to secessionist forces on the island.

