5.3-magnitude quake hits Taiwan: CENC

Xinhua) 17:59, June 11, 2021

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 3:33 p.m. Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.88 degrees north latitude and 121.55 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the center said.

