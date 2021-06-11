Home>>
5.3-magnitude quake hits Taiwan: CENC
(Xinhua) 17:59, June 11, 2021
BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 3:33 p.m. Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 23.88 degrees north latitude and 121.55 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the center said.
