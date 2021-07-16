Cross-Strait symposium kicks off in Shanghai

July 15

SHANGHAI, July 15 (Xinhua) -- A themed symposium dedicated to pursuing dreams shared by people across the Taiwan Strait kicked off Thursday in Shanghai, drawing over 100 attendees from both sides of the Strait.

It centered around subjects like cross-Strait relations, national reunification and rejuvenation, the pursuit of shared dreams, and the youth's responsibility. The event was attended by figures and representatives from relevant fields, political parties and organizations, and scholars from both the Chinese mainland and Taiwan.

Shanghai is one of the most dynamic areas for cross-Strait exchanges and communications. As such, it should optimize its business and entrepreneurial environment for Taiwan enterprises so that they can better leverage their advantages and share more development opportunities, said Li Qiang, secretary of Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) while addressing the event.

The city will also help more young Taiwan compatriots pursue and realize their dreams in the city, Li said.

Liu Jieyi, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, noted that people from both sides of the Strait should consider the greater interests of the nation, jointly oppose "Taiwan independence," and contribute to China's reunification and national rejuvenation.

Prominent attendees from the island, such as Yok Mu-ming, former chairman of Taiwan's New Party, also expressed the view that people across the Strait should make joint efforts in opposing "Taiwan independence" and external intervention, and fighting for the bright future of national reunification and national rejuvenation.

As part of the event, attendees also visited the memorial of the first national congress of the CPC and a themed exhibition on the 30th anniversary of the development and opening-up of Shanghai's Pudong New Area.

