China through the eyes of expats: Marshall Strabala

(People's Daily App) 11:05, July 14, 2021

This episode of China Through the Eyes of Expats features Marshall Strabala, chief architect of Shanghai Tower.

The American architect refers to himself as "an architect made in China," and says he enjoyed every minute of his stay in #Shanghai where he worked on architecture projects.

"Other people look at Shanghai as a place for opportunity, but I look at Shanghai as a second home," says Strabala. "That's why I came to Shanghai and that's why I love Shanghai."

Speaking of the Communist Party of China, Strabala says the government always asks foreigners for advice on how to make China better and he regarded it as an honor to be asked for ideas for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25).

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)