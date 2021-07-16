China gravely concerned over U.S. military plane landing in Taiwan: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 07:59, July 16, 2021

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China is gravely concerned about media reports of a U.S. military transport plane landing in Taiwan on Thursday, a Chinese defense ministry spokesperson said.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory. "Landing of any foreign military aircraft on China's territory can be made only with permission from the government of the People's Republic of China. Trespass by foreign ships or planes into China's airspace will cause serious consequences," he said.

"We solemnly warn the United States not to play with fire and immediately stop its risky and provocative actions, not to send a wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and avoid exacerbating tensions in the Taiwan Strait," said the spokesperson.

"We warn (Taiwan's) Democratic Progressive Party authority not to misjudge the situation and invite trouble to the island. Making provocations and seeking 'independence' by colluding with external forces will only lead Taiwan into a dangerous situation," he said.

The spokesperson said that China must be and will be reunited. No one should underestimate the resolve, the will, and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese military is on high alert and will take all necessary measures to resolutely defeat any attempt toward "Taiwan independence," he added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)