Mainland voices strong opposition to Japan's missteps on Taiwan-related issues
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday voiced strong opposition to Japan's recent erroneous moves concerning Taiwan-related issues, and urged Japan to remedy negative effects through concrete steps.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks while responding to a press inquiry concerning Japan's mention of Taiwan in its recently released defense white paper.
Japan's recent moves have seriously breached the four political documents between China and Japan as well as the one-China principle, sent erroneous signals to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence," and negatively affected peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said Zhu.
Reminding Japan of the sufferings it historically inflicted on the region, Zhu urged the Japanese side to take the Chinese mainland's stance on Taiwan seriously, reflect on history, and immediately address its fallacy.
