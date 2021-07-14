Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

A medical worker collects a swab sample for nucleic acid test in Ruili City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 8, 2021.(Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases, of which ten were reported in Yunnan, five in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Jiangsu, Fujian, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.

A total of 6,865 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 6,427 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 438 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,119 by Tuesday, including 501 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,982 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of nine asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of which were from outside the mainland. There were 464 asymptomatic cases, of which 458 were imported, under medical observation by Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,952 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,302 cases, including 747 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,665 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 11,901 had been discharged in Taiwan.

