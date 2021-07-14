Sri Lanka receives another 2 mln doses of Sinopharm vaccines: media

COLOMBO, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's health authorities have received another 2 million doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, local media reported recently.

The vaccines were brought in from Beijing on Sunday onboard Sri Lanka's national carrier, SriLankan Airlines, according to the Colombo Page newspaper.

Two aircraft flew to Beijing over the weekend to ship the Sinopharm vaccines and arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake early Sunday morning.

This is the single largest consignment of vaccines brought to Sri Lanka so far, SriLankan Airlines said in a statement.

Following its arrival, Sri Lanka has received a total of 7.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines so far, the report said.

