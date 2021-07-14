Philippines, China show "excellent cooperation" to defeat COVID-19: Filipino top diplomat

Xinhua) 12:51, July 14, 2021

A staff member transports a cargo containing the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines in Manila, the Philippines, June 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

China was the first-ever country to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines, allowing the government to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

MANILA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines and China have shown "excellent cooperation and solidarity" in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said Tuesday.

"The Philippines and China have demonstrated excellent cooperation and solidarity since the pandemic started," Locsin said in his opening remarks during a webinar on China's experience in the fight against COVID-19.

"The Philippines is grateful for China's assistance to the country's public health response, including in-kind and vaccine donations," Locsin said.

The top diplomat also thanked China for sharing "best practices and know-how" with the Philippines. "Chinese medical experts came over to teach us what they knew although China was battling the virus still," Locsin said, ending the speech with thanks to China "from the bottom of my heart."

Members of the Chinese medical expert team visit a converted COVID-19 quarantine facility at the Philippine International Conference Center in Manila, the Philippines, April 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Yuan Mengchen)

Vince Dizon, the deputy chief implementer of the government's response against COVID-19, echoed Locsin in appreciating China for the steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines amid the global shortage of supply.

China was the first-ever country to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines, allowing the government to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

Dizon said China is "the biggest supplier" of COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines. "I thank China for its help. Thank you to our partners in China," he added.

Aside from sending a Chinese medical expert team to the Philippines, China has donated personal protective equipment, tests kits, and other equipment needed to defeat COVID-19 to the country.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)