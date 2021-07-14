China to donate more COVID-19 vaccine to Tunisia: embassy

TUNIS, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China will donate a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Tunisia, the Chinese Embassy in Tunisia said on Tuesday.

Given China's friendship with Tunisia, the Chinese government made the decision based on the current pandemic situation in the country, according to a statement released on the embassy's Facebook page.

China will continue to support and work with Tunisia to overcome the public health crisis, it said.

The Tunisian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday 8,473 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national tally to 510,396.

The death toll from the virus rose by 157 to 16,651 in Tunisia, the ministry added.

