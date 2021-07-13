Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:15, July 13, 2021

Grid-based community workers check daily necessities to be delivered to households under closed-off management in Ruili City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Jiangsu and Yunnan respectively, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 27 new imported cases, of which six were reported in Yunnan, five in Shanghai, three each in Henan and Guangdong, two each in Fujian and Hunan, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Jiangsu, Hubei, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.

A total of 6,842 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 6,415 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 427 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,095 by Monday, including 492 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,967 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of which were from outside the mainland. There were 471 asymptomatic cases, of which 465 were imported, under medical observation by Monday.

By the end of Monday, 11,951 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,273 cases, including 741 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,662 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 11,850 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)