Commentary: Taiwan-U.S. military collusion escalates Strait tension

Xinhua) 16:27, July 17, 2021

People wearing masks walk on street in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, March 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- There were media reports of a U.S. military transport plane landing in China's Taiwan. The military collusion between Taiwan and the United States has escalated the tension across the Taiwan Strait.

It is a very bad act of provocation by the United States to repeatedly play the "Taiwan card," which challenged China's bottom line and harmed China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This extremely irresponsible and very dangerous act seriously undermined the basis of China-U.S. relations and threatened peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.

It also exposed the hypocrisy of the U.S. side when it comes to major issues concerning the core interests of China.

The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations, whose political foundation is based on the one-China principle.

China resolutely opposes any official exchange or military contact between Taiwan and the United States in any form. This position is consistent and clear.

The U.S. attempt to stage a "political show" concerning the Taiwan question, challenge the one-China principle and use Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail.

The U.S. side must wake up from its pipe dream, refrain from sending any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist elements, and immediately halt all its risky moves.

The United States would not be able to play the "Taiwan card" again and again without the active collaboration of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority.

The DPP and "Taiwan independence" forces cling to the United States for support. By colluding with external forces, they would only meet the fate of self-destruction.

The mainland has the resolve and ability to foil any "Taiwan independence" attempt. The DPP and "Taiwan independence" forces, if stubbornly push forward, will inevitably hit a dead end.

China must be reunified, and will surely be reunified. No one should underestimate the Chinese people's strong determination, resolve, and ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

