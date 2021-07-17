Home>>
U.S. "sanctions" against HK-based Chinese officials "despicable": spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:37, July 17, 2021
BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Saturday denounced the so-called sanctions imposed by the United States on Hong Kong-based Chinese central government officials as "despicable."
The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council expressed strong indignation and condemnation against the so-called sanctions as well as the rumors the U.S. side spread on Hong Kong's business environment.
