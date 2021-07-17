Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR says U.S. bullying act of sanction to backfire

Photo taken on July 14, 2020 shows the Golden Bauhinia Square in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

The arbitrary and unreasonable bullying act of the U.S. side has smeared Hong Kong's business environment, seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations, and grossly interfered in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large.

HONG KONG, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The office of the commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has strongly disapproved and condemned the so-called "business advisory" issued by the U.S. government and the "sanctions" imposed on officials of China's central government in Hong Kong.

A spokesperson for the office said on Friday evening that the arbitrary and unreasonable bullying act of the U.S. side has smeared Hong Kong's business environment, seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations, and grossly interfered in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large. All the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, will not accept it and will certainly counterattack.

The spokesperson said that under the national security law in Hong Kong, the public order of Hong Kong has been restored, the rule of law principle upheld, and its development back on track. Hong Kong residents enjoy lawful rights and freedoms, and foreign investors in Hong Kong have a more secure, stable and predictable business environment. Lawful rights and interests of international stakeholders, including U.S. enterprises stationed in Hong Kong, are better protected.

Photo taken on July 8, 2021 shows a view of Tamar Park in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

A report released by the International Monetary Fund not long ago reaffirms Hong Kong's status as an international financial center. Moreover, media recently reported that the U.S. business community in Hong Kong opposed the U.S. government to issue a "business warning" for the financial hub, calling it a crazy and counterproductive move.

However, ignoring China's opposition and the voice of the business community, the U.S. side insisted on concocting the so-called "advisory", talking down the prospects of Hong Kong and intimidating foreign investors in Hong Kong, with the intention to undermine Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, endanger China's national security, and contain China's development. The U.S. plot is despicable and contemptible, and it will never succeed, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the U.S. side once again used tricks like sanctions to pressure China, arbitrarily interfered in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large, and grossly trampled on international law and basic norms governing international relations. This is another example of "American bullying" and "American double standards".

The U.S. side can neither undermine the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," nor stop the irreversible trend of the Chinese nation's rejuvenation, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stated that China has embarked on a new journey towards building a modern socialist country, and is gearing up to advance and implement the 14th Five-Year Plan and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Strategy. As the national security law is implemented and the electoral system improved, Hong Kong's status as an international financial, trade and shipping center has been more stable, the rule of law and its business environment have been more sound, and the society has been more harmonious.

Photo taken on July 7, 2021 shows a view of the Hong Kong Island seen from Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong belongs to China, Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, and that Hong Kong's prosperity and stability must not be undermined.

The spokesperson urged the U.S. side to cease and desist, immediately stop its political plot to disrupt Hong Kong and China as a whole, stop its bullying act of arbitrary sanctions, and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large in any form. The Chinese people will certainly fight back in response to the U.S. arbitrary move.

