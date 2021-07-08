Home>>
Anji County in Zhejiang organizes activities to enrich children's summer vacation
(Xinhua) 10:42, July 08, 2021
A kid makes paper cuttings under the instruction of a volunteer at a community in Anji, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 7, 2021. Anji County has organized a series of activities to enrich children's summer vacation. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.