Anji County in Zhejiang organizes activities to enrich children's summer vacation

Xinhua) 10:42, July 08, 2021

A kid makes paper cuttings under the instruction of a volunteer at a community in Anji, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 7, 2021. Anji County has organized a series of activities to enrich children's summer vacation. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

