Goldfish raiser in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang
(Xinhua) 09:43, August 25, 2021
Gao Feng feeds goldfish in his yard, Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 24, 2021. Gao Feng, a 43-year-old goldfish enthusiast, has been raising goldfish for nearly 20 years in his yard on the outskirts of Shaoxing City. Now his breeding base can reproduce nearly 1,000 high-quality goldfish every year. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
