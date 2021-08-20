Home>>
Exquisite shell carving artworks exhibited in E China's Zhejiang
(Ecns.cn) 15:08, August 20, 2021
A fine shell carving artwork on the theme of dragon is on display at a shell carving art museum in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, August 19, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Wang gang)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.