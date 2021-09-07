Hope everyone can see China through my eyes -- wish from an African girl in Beijing

Xinhua) 17:10, September 07, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), concludes in Beijing Tuesday, has been injecting fresh hope into the COVID-19-battered global economy still stumbling on its path to recovery.

As a major trader in film and television services, StarTimes has been leading the launch of domestic film and TV series overseas project, which has attracted more and more people's attention. Series of popular Chinese movies and TV dramas have been presented to African audiences in more than 10 languages, including English, French and Hausa, with the help of African dubbing actors.

Among these excellent voice actors, there is a Gabonese girl named Joelle Zita Bolabola, who has now become an "internet celebrity" in Africa.

After graduating from Beijing Language and Culture University, Bolabola started her career as an anchor and voice actress for television programs on French channel with StarTimes. She has appeared on Xinhua's Jambo Africa, a television program spotlighting both the lives of Africans in China and those of Chinese in the continent.

Bolabola, fluent in French, English and Chinese, is committed to promoting Chinese culture to Africa.

Watching her show "In Beijing," African audiences can follow her steps to have a glimpse of the authentic Beijing culture: either ambling along the classic route of the Temple of Heaven to the North Sea to have a taste of a fermented green bean juice called "Douzhi'er" and Beijing roast duck, or hanging around 798, a factory-turned art zone, and Sanlitun, a shopping area popular among young people.

"Many Africans have never been to China. They only get to know about China through Western media. I hope African people can see the real China through my programs," she said.

At last year's CIFTIS, "The Journey of Flower," a Chinese costume drama, dubbed by her in French amazed many people. "Although I understand little in French, she made me believe in this role in the series. The role must have talked like that," a Chinese visitor told Xinhua with excitement.

Chinese hit TV dramas dubbed by Bolabola have set off a wave in Africa. Local audiences do not only watch the TV sets with relish, but also discuss on social platforms.

"Many Chinese TV series, especially urban dramas, such as 'A Beautiful Daughter-in-law Era' and 'Ode to Joy', have resonated with African audiences. We also have conflicts between son's wife and mother-in-law. We also have many women confronting with the problem of work-family balance. Chinese culture is mostly linked to the lives of Africans," said Bolabola.

Speaking of her career in the Asian country, Bolabola said: "I'm not a star. I'm just an ordinary person falling in love with China."

"I love Chinese culture and I love living in this country," she said. "I hope more and more foreigners get to know the real China!"

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)