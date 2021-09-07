Chinese culture at CIFTIS in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:53, September 07, 2021

A visitor (front) purchases Chinese snacks in Shougang Park during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijng, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)