Chinese culture at CIFTIS in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:53, September 07, 2021
A visitor (front) purchases Chinese snacks in Shougang Park during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijng, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
