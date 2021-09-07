Languages

Archive

Tuesday, September 07, 2021

Home>>

China's services trade fair underway in Beijing

(Xinhua) 08:48, September 07, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 6, 2021 shows a view of Shougang Park during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijng, capital of China. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories