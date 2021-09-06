Home>>
Beijing's flood season precipitation hits 20-year high
(Xinhua) 15:08, September 06, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's flood season ended on Aug. 31, with the highest average precipitation in recent 20 years, said the municipal meteorological bureau.
During the flood season, lasting from June 1 to Aug. 31, the average precipitation of China's capital reached 627.4 mm, approximately 70 percent more than that of the same period in ordinary years.
In 2021, Beijing has also experienced the rainiest July since 1951, as measured by average precipitation of 400.4 mm.
From June 1 to Aug. 31, the city reported 62 instances of precipitation, an increased of 30 percent from the same period last year, said the bureau.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.