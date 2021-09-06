Highlights of CIFTIS in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:17, September 06, 2021

A visitor experiences a car racing simulator at the sports services exhibition hall during the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)