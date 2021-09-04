Home>>
Vlog: A glimpse at CIFTIS 2021
By Yuan Meng, Kou Jie (People's Daily Online) 14:28, September 04, 2021
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Key points of 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services
- China continues to pursue openness, enlarge 'pie' of win-win cooperation with the rest of the world
- Services trade fair showcases China's determination, boosts global recovery, say foreign experts
- Highlights of Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks at Global Trade in Services Summit of 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services
- Xi addresses China International Fair for Trade in Services
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.