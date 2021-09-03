Home>>
Xi addresses China International Fair for Trade in Services
(Xinhua) 09:48, September 03, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video, Sept. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping started to deliver a speech via video at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services, which opened Thursday in Beijing.
