The Olympic Tower in Beijing lights up to celebrate opening of CIFTIS

Ecns.cn) 09:25, September 03, 2021

The Olympic Tower in Beijing, capital of China, is illuminated with the words "Welcome to China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS)," Sept. 2, 2021. The CIFTIS, a major platform for trade in services in China, will be held from Sept. 2 to 7. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

