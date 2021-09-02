Home>>
Media center of CIFTIS starts trial operation
(Xinhua) 08:46, September 02, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 1, 2021 shows an information desk at the media center of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2021. The media center of the CIFTIS started trial operation on Wednesday. The CIFTIS is to be held from Sept. 2 to 7 this year. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- China's high-quality development push fuels steady global recovery
- China's service trade fair eyes cooperation, opening up
- China to hold fair to display progress in the trade of services
- Xi to address global trade in services summit of CIFTIS via video
- China's Winter Olympics venue to host CIFTIS exhibitions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.