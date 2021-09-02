Media center of CIFTIS starts trial operation

Xinhua) 08:46, September 02, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 1, 2021 shows an information desk at the media center of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2021. The media center of the CIFTIS started trial operation on Wednesday. The CIFTIS is to be held from Sept. 2 to 7 this year. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

