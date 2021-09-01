China to hold fair to display progress in the trade of services

People's Daily Online) 16:28, September 01, 2021

The China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), scheduled to run between Sept. 2 and 7 in Beijing, is set to display the country’s progress in the trade of services and the latest trends towards digitalization in the sector.

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows the exterior view of the China National Convention Center, a venue of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

With the theme of “Toward Digital Future and Service-Driven Development,” the CIFTIS 2021 is expected to see the participation of a larger number of foreign exhibitors and Fortune Global 500 companies, which provides an indication that the fair’s “circle of friends” has been continuing its expansion.

The CIFTIS will showcase advanced technologies in the building industry, including robots used for patrolling construction sites and smart safety helmets. Liu Qian, senior vice president of Glodon, a player in the field of construction engineering informationization, said the company plans to exhibit its digital achievements in construction, budgeting, design, financing, and supply chains at the fair.

The exhibitions will fully demonstrate the new technologies, models and achievements in various fields under the development trend of digitalization, networking and intelligentization, according to Sun Yao, deputy head of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau.

Three COVID-19 vaccines and a test kit for the novel coronavirus developed by the China National Biotech Group (CNBG) will be displayed in the exhibition area for health and sanitation services, the first of its kind to be launched at the CIFTIS.

The company has given licenses to its global partners to locally produce CNBG-developed vaccines in nine countries across the world, with its vaccines having been approved for emergency use or granted market access by 98 countries, regions, and international organizations. “We hope to expand cooperation channels so that our high-quality products can benefit the whole world and better play their active role in the building of a community of common health for mankind,” said Zhang Yuntao, vice president at CNBG.

The exhibition area for health and sanitation services will cover six themes, including COVID-19 prevention and control, medical services, technological innovation, traditional medicine, healthcare for senior citizens, and global healthcare.

“More than 30 percent of the enterprises displaying their products in the exhibition area for health and sanitation services are Fortune Global 500 enterprises,” said Zheng Jinpu, an inspector with the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)