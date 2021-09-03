Languages

Archive

Friday, September 03, 2021

Home>>

World leaders address Global Trade in Services Summit of 2021 CIFTIS

(Xinhua) 08:50, September 03, 2021

Anabel Gonzalez, deputy director-general of the World Trade Organization, addresses the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video, Sept. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories