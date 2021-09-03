5th Taihe Civilizations Forum to be held in Beijing
The 5th Taihe Civilizations Forum (TCF) will be held in Beijing both online and on-site from Sept. 5 to 11, 2021.
With the theme of "Science Culture, Future Ethics, and Common Values", this year's forum includes four sub-sessions on International Relations, Economy and Technology, Education and Culture, and Youth Dialogue.
The forum aims to facilitate civilizational exchanges and mutual learning among countries and regions, and promote the harmonious and sustainable development of human society.
Ambassadors from Colombia, Somalia, Algeria, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Palestine, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the European Union (EU) and other countries and organizations will be attending the forum alongside top scholars from well-known global institutions and universities both online and offline, discussing issues on the development of human society.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.