5th Taihe Civilizations Forum to be held in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 16:30, September 03, 2021

The 5th Taihe Civilizations Forum (TCF) will be held in Beijing both online and on-site from Sept. 5 to 11, 2021.

With the theme of "Science Culture, Future Ethics, and Common Values", this year's forum includes four sub-sessions on International Relations, Economy and Technology, Education and Culture, and Youth Dialogue.

The forum aims to facilitate civilizational exchanges and mutual learning among countries and regions, and promote the harmonious and sustainable development of human society.

Ambassadors from Colombia, Somalia, Algeria, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Palestine, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the European Union (EU) and other countries and organizations will be attending the forum alongside top scholars from well-known global institutions and universities both online and offline, discussing issues on the development of human society.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)