Universal Beijing Resort starts trial run

Photo taken at the Universal Beijing Resort (UBR) in Beijing, capital of China. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Universal Beijing Resort (UBR) started trial operation on Wednesday after more than three months' stress tests.

According to the UBR, the Universal Studios Beijing theme park, the Universal CityWalk and two hotels will open for invite-only guests during the trial operation.

Guests are from UBR's sponsors, partners and customers, who are expected to give another round of feedback and help the theme park make improvements for its official opening.

The official opening of the UBR is scheduled for Sept. 20, which coincides with this year's Mid-Autumn Festival holiday from Sept. 19 to 21.

Located in Beijing's Tongzhou District, the UBR is the fifth Universal Studios theme park globally, the third in Asia and the first in China.

The theme park and the two hotels will open for reservation on Sept. 14, the UBR said Wednesday.

One-day dated ticket of the theme park will follow a four-tier pricing structure -- 418 yuan (about 64.7 U.S. dollars), 528 yuan, 638 yuan and 748 yuan -- based on the popularity of the dates.

A continuously updated calendar showing the prices for the following 90 days will be published in advance for reference. The ID-based tickets can only be used on certain reserved dates, allowing no transfer or resale. Visitors must reserve and purchase tickets from official and officially-authorized channels.

Apart from the regular ticket, a 25 percent discount will be offered to certain groups, including children from 3 to 11, the elderly aged 65 or above and the disabled with valid certificates. Children below 3 can enter the theme park free with company.

The UBR is so far the largest worldwide, covering four square km, with seven themed "lands," and 37 recreational facilities and themed attractions. Among them, the Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Transformers Metrobase and WaterWorld are specially set up for Chinese tourists.

Tourists without a ticket are allowed to visit the Universal CityWalk, where 21 restaurants, seven theme retail outlets and mobile vending cars, as well as a cinema and live shows await them.

Tom Mehrmann, president and general manager of Beijing International Resort Co., Ltd. Theme Park and Resort Management Branch, said the UBR is going to become a great landmark in Beijing. "It will increase the length of stay in Beijing and give people from all over China another reason to come to the city."

"The UBR will directly drive the development of industries including leisure, catering, accommodation and vacation," said Dai Bin, president of China Tourism Academy.

The project in Beijing is a boon for the tourism industry, as it can stimulate the tourism market, increase employment, and lead market recovery and industrial revitalization, Dai said.

So far, the resort has created more than 10,000 jobs and established cooperative relations with over 30 academic institutions, providing more opportunities for local talent.

