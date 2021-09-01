Opening gala of sixth ethnic minority art festival held in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:31, September 01, 2021

Artists stage a performance at an opening gala of the sixth ethnic minority art festival in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2021. The opening gala of the sixth ethnic minority art festival was held in Beijing on Tuesday evening. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

