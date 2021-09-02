Late Chinese vice-premier Jiang Chunyun cremated

Xinhua) 17:02, September 02, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Late Chinese vice-premier Jiang Chunyun was cremated in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng attended the funeral at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Thursday morning, paying their respects to Jiang and offered his family their condolences.

Jiang Chunyun passed away due to illness in Beijing on Aug. 28 at the age of 92.

Jiang was extolled in an official statement as an excellent member of the Communist Party of China (CPC), a time-tested and loyal communist soldier, a proletarian revolutionary, and an outstanding leader on China's economic development front and in the development of socialist rule of law.

He had served as a member of the Political Bureau and member of the Secretariat of the 14th CPC Central Committee, a member of the Political Bureau of the 15th CPC Central Committee, vice premier of the State Council, and vice chairman of the ninth National People's Congress Standing Committee.

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao had either visited Jiang Chunyun when he was in hospital or offered their condolences to his family after his death.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)