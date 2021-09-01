19th CPC Central Committee to hold sixth plenary session in November

Xinhua) 07:52, September 01, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held in Beijing in November, according to a decision made at a CPC Central Committee Political Bureau meeting on Tuesday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

According to the agenda unveiled Tuesday, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee will present its work report to the plenary session, which will study the issue of comprehensively reviewing the major achievements made and the historical experience accumulated during the Party's 100 years of endeavor.

Tuesday's meeting also deliberated a report on the seventh round of disciplinary inspection launched by the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Since its founding in 1921, the CPC has stayed true to its original aspiration and founding mission, which is to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, according to the meeting.

The Party has led the Chinese people in making great achievements over the past century and their endeavor has been "the most glorious epic in the history of the Chinese nation over thousands of years," the meeting said.

A review of the major achievements made and the historical experience accumulated during the Party's 100 years of endeavor is needed for the new course of fully building a modern socialist country and for upholding and promoting socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, the meeting said.

It is also needed for upholding General Secretary Xi Jinping's core position at the CPC Central Committee and in the whole Party, as well as the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.

The whole Party should try to understand why the CPC succeeded in the past 100 years and know how it can sustain the success in the future, following the principle of historical materialism and through a correct perspective of the CPC's history, the meeting said.

Through such reflection on its history, the whole Party should fulfill its original aspiration and founding mission more firmly and consciously, and better promote socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The drive to realize the second centenary goal presents another exam for the Party, and it must achieve a good score, the meeting said.

The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core gives high priority to education. The meeting said that problems discovered during the inspection should be strictly dealt with. The principle of carrying out comprehensive rectification, focusing on key areas and solving problems effectively should be upheld. The Party's overall leadership over colleges and universities should be upheld and strengthened in pursuit of high-quality development of higher education in the new era, according to the meeting.

The meeting stressed keeping to the socialist orientation in running the schools, cultivating talent for the Party and the country, and strengthening the governance system and capacity of colleges and universities.

The meeting also demanded that colleges and universities exercise full and strict Party self-governance and fight corruption. Colleges and universities should also step up efforts to enhance leadership teams, train cadres and talent, and strengthen primary-level Party organizations, according to the meeting.

