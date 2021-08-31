Senior CPC, CPV officials hold talk on promoting publicity cooperation
Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, holds talks with Nguyen Trong Nghia, head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, held talks with Nguyen Trong Nghia, head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, via video link Monday.
Huang, also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the Committee, said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and the two countries, promote pragmatic cooperation in the fields of publicity and culture, and continuously enrich the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.
Nguyen extended congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and said that Vietnam is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China and promote bilateral ties.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Contributing to world peace and development: CPC's mission and contributions
- Serving the people wholeheartedly: CPC's mission and contributions
- State governance, strength in organization key to China's anti-pandemic success
- Prosperity of average Chinese "real and measurable proof" of CPC's governance, says Micronesian president
- Interview: CPC's dedication inspires Chinese to achieve more, says Sri Lanka's parliament speaker
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.