Senior CPC, CPV officials hold talk on promoting publicity cooperation

Xinhua) 09:45, August 31, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, holds talks with Nguyen Trong Nghia, head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, held talks with Nguyen Trong Nghia, head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, via video link Monday.

Huang, also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the Committee, said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and the two countries, promote pragmatic cooperation in the fields of publicity and culture, and continuously enrich the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Nguyen extended congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and said that Vietnam is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China and promote bilateral ties.

