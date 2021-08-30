Contributing to world peace and development: CPC's mission and contributions

(People's Daily App) 10:24, August 30, 2021

The Communist Party of China (CPC), founded in 1921, has just celebrated its centennial. These hundred years have witnessed profound and transformative changes in China. And it is the CPC that has made these changes possible.

The video shows the CPC is a political party that seeks happiness for the people and progress for humanity. No matter how the global situation might have changed, the CPC has always pursued shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom. It has championed internationalism, stood on the right side of history and the progressive side of humanity, and contributed to world peace and development.

(Produced by Liang Peiyu and Wang Xiangyu;Text compiled by Zhu Yurou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)