Home>>
Contributing to world peace and development: CPC's mission and contributions
(People's Daily App) 10:24, August 30, 2021
The Communist Party of China (CPC), founded in 1921, has just celebrated its centennial. These hundred years have witnessed profound and transformative changes in China. And it is the CPC that has made these changes possible.
The video shows the CPC is a political party that seeks happiness for the people and progress for humanity. No matter how the global situation might have changed, the CPC has always pursued shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom. It has championed internationalism, stood on the right side of history and the progressive side of humanity, and contributed to world peace and development.
(Produced by Liang Peiyu and Wang Xiangyu;Text compiled by Zhu Yurou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Serving the people wholeheartedly: CPC's mission and contributions
- State governance, strength in organization key to China's anti-pandemic success
- Prosperity of average Chinese "real and measurable proof" of CPC's governance, says Micronesian president
- Interview: CPC's dedication inspires Chinese to achieve more, says Sri Lanka's parliament speaker
- CPC releases key publication on its mission, contributions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.