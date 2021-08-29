Prosperity of average Chinese "real and measurable proof" of CPC's governance, says Micronesian president
The Communist Party of China (CPC) is committed to serving the Chinese people wholeheartedly, and a "very real and measurable proof" of the party's governance is "the prosperity of the average Chinese citizens," President of the Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo has said.
"From our perspective, in the Federated States of Micronesia, we get the sense that the Communist Party of China has been accountable with the people of China and dedicated to their needs," Panuelo told Xinhua in a recent interview via video link.
During his state visit to China in 2019, Panuelo witnessed the nation's achievements in poverty reduction, with the average income of ordinary Chinese people rising dramatically in recent years.
These days, "we have seen the Chinese people follow the governance of the Chinese government in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and a sense of normalcy that we see is returning to much of the country," he noted.
By showing respect to other countries, China is bound to positively influence the world, as respectfulness can lay a good foundation for international cooperation, he noted.
"All reasons why the Federated States of Micronesia has set a close relationship with China begin with a simple fact that when our nation was seeking independence, when we were emerging as an independent nation ... your (Chinese) government and your people supported us" in the United Nations, he observed.
Citing an old Chinese adage -- "If people are united, Mountain Taishan can be moved about," Panuelo pledged to join hands with China and the rest of the world to overcome the common challenges facing humankind, such as climate change.
"We have seen the Chinese government and Chinese people are united to build a prosperous China. Tackling climate change, however, requires the entire world to work together," he said, calling for an even stronger friendship with China and solidarity among all countries to jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.
