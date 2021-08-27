Former world leaders admire China's achievements under CPC's leadership

Xinhua) 10:17, August 27, 2021

Former world leaders have extended their admiration of China for its achievements in reducing poverty, building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and battling the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

