Former world leaders admire China's achievements under CPC's leadership
(Xinhua) 10:17, August 27, 2021
Former world leaders have extended their admiration of China for its achievements in reducing poverty, building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and battling the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
