CPC prohibits discrimination against any ethnic group: official
Local Ewenki ethnic group holds a traditional wedding in Aoluguya Ewenki Township, Genhe City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- A senior Party official on Thursday said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) prohibits discrimination against and the oppression of any ethnic group.
Xu Yousheng, vice minister of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in response to a question about the CPC's ethnic policy at a press conference.
Noting that China is a unified multiethnic country, Xu said the CPC has formulated a series of ethnic institutions and policies, and has been constantly advancing a relationship between ethnic groups featuring equality, unity, mutual assistance and harmony.
Key arrangements include the system of regional ethnic autonomy, upholding equality among all ethnic groups, promoting unity among all ethnic groups, helping with development of ethnic minorities and areas with concentrations of ethnic minorities, and respecting and protecting the cultures of ethnic minorities.
While promoting the standard Chinese language nationwide, the Party also respects and supports the study and use of ethnic languages, Xu said. "Practice fully shows that the CPC has found the right path to address ethnic issues that suits China's national conditions and has Chinese characteristics."
