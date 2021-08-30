Serving the people wholeheartedly: CPC's mission and contributions

(People's Daily App) 08:55, August 30, 2021

The Communist Party of China (CPC), founded in 1921, has just celebrated its centennial. These hundred years have witnessed profound and transformative changes in China. And it is the CPC that has made these changes possible.

The video shows the CPC is dedicated to the people and forever puts their interests first and it trusts and relies on the people and mobilizes them to fight for their interests. That the people should run their own country is an abiding commitment of the CPC. Everything the CPC has done in revolution, reconstruction and reform is designed to ensure a good life for the people.

