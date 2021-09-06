Home>>
Cutting-edge products, techs dubut at China Int'l Fair for Trade in Services
(Ecns.cn) 10:55, September 06, 2021
A staff member demonstrates a welding robot during the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Sept. 5, 2021. The CIFTIS opened both offline and online on Thursday and will close on Tuesday in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xinglong)
