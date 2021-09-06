Beijing stock exchange registered with 1 bln yuan capital

Xinhua) 16:46, September 06, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The newly-announced stock exchange in Beijing, structured as a limited company, has been registered with a capital of 1 billion yuan (about 155.34 million U.S. dollars).

The registered capital came from the National Equities Exchange and Quotations Corporation Limited (NEEQ Co. Ltd.). The new bourse has the same registered address as the NEEQ, namely the Beijing financial street in the Xicheng District.

The registration was done on Friday, a day after the new stock exchange was announced, according to the public registration information.

China on Sunday started to solicit public opinion for the detailed operation rules of the new stock exchange in Beijing, a primary platform for smaller firms to meet their financing needs.

