China's time-honored brands exhibited at 2021 CIFTIS

Xinhua) 08:53, September 07, 2021

A visitor (R) purchases pastry at the time-honored brands special area during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

