We Are China

People visit 2021 China Int'l Fair for Trade in Services at Shougang Park in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:59, September 07, 2021

People visit the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)