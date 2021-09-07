Home>>
Founding conference of Int'l Research Center of Big Data for SDGs held in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:30, September 07, 2021
People visit a satellite model on an exhibition featuring big data and sustainable development goals in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2021. The exhibition accompany with the founding conference of the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the opening ceremony of the International Forum on Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals kicked off in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
