Chinese Vice Premier attends inauguration ceremony of administration of Guangdong-Macao cooperation zone

Xinhua) 09:11, September 18, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the leading group for developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, attends and speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the Administrative Organizations of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin of Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

ZHUHAI, Guangdong, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng Friday morning attended and spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the Administrative Organizations of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the leading group for developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, said Friday's inauguration is a historic moment for the cooperation zone, and its construction thus enters a new phase of full implementation and acceleration.

Hengqin is an area in the southern part of Zhuhai City in Guangdong Province, adjacent to Macao.

The vice premier called for efforts to grow new industries to promote a moderately diversified economy in Macao and inject new impetus in the long-term development of Macao.

Han stressed the need to prioritize people's livelihoods and provide more convenient conditions for Macao residents who study, work, start businesses, and live in the cooperation zone.

He also stressed openness and inclusiveness and the need to actively explore the alignment of rules and systems of Guangdong and Macao.

He urged Guangdong and Macao to strengthen cooperation and steadily improve the new mechanism of extensive consultation, joint contribution, joint management, and shared benefits.

Li Xi, Ho Hau Wah, and Xia Baolong were present at the inauguration ceremony. Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Ho Iat Seng attended the ceremony.

After the inauguration ceremony, Han inspected the Macao new neighborhood project in Hengqin. It is a comprehensive livelihood project which integrates residences, education, healthcare, and community services.

Han stressed putting people first, innovating social governance and service models, building a new home for Macao residents, and supporting Macao's better integration into overall national development.

