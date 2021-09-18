Chinese Vice Premier presides over preparatory meeting for 2021 ZGC Forum
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The first plenary meeting of the organizing committee of the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), scheduled from Sept. 24 to 28 in Beijing, was held on Friday.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is also the head of the organizing committee, presided over the meeting. Cai Qi, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the first deputy head of the organizing committee, attended the meeting.
Stressing the important role of Zhongguancun in China's innovative development, the meeting urged efforts to carry out all preparatory works in details and make this year's forum a splendid international science and technology event.
The 2021 forum, themed "intelligence, health and carbon neutrality," aims at demonstrating China's resolves in promoting development through science and technology, building ecological civilization and enhancing international cooperation in climate change, said the meeting.
