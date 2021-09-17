Vice premier stresses progress in developing western regions
CHENGDU, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua Thursday called for efforts to break new ground in the development of the country's western regions.
Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 18th Western China International Fair in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Since the Western Development Strategy's implementation, China's western regions have achieved significant progress in economic development and opening-up, Hu said, adding that the regions are expected to embrace more opportunities as China enters the new development stage of fully building a modern socialist country.
The country will support its western regions in promoting its high-quality development with high-level opening-up, give full play to the regions' advantages in building the Belt and Road, and improve their connectivity with neighboring countries, Hu added.
Cooperation between the country's western regions and coastal areas will be strengthened, while efforts will be made to foster an open business environment, Hu said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier urges better use of foreign investment
- Chinese vice premier stresses promoting digital economy for high-quality development
- Vice premier stresses solid steps to consolidate poverty alleviation outcomes
- Chinese vice premier meets U.S. climate envoy via video link
- Chinese vice premier calls for full preparations for services trade fair
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.