Vice premier stresses progress in developing western regions

Xinhua) 08:51, September 17, 2021

CHENGDU, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua Thursday called for efforts to break new ground in the development of the country's western regions.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 18th Western China International Fair in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Since the Western Development Strategy's implementation, China's western regions have achieved significant progress in economic development and opening-up, Hu said, adding that the regions are expected to embrace more opportunities as China enters the new development stage of fully building a modern socialist country.

The country will support its western regions in promoting its high-quality development with high-level opening-up, give full play to the regions' advantages in building the Belt and Road, and improve their connectivity with neighboring countries, Hu added.

Cooperation between the country's western regions and coastal areas will be strengthened, while efforts will be made to foster an open business environment, Hu said.

