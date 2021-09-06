Vice premier stresses solid steps to consolidate poverty alleviation outcomes
XINING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for efforts to consolidate the achievements in poverty alleviation and ensure solid progress in rural vitalization.
Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection tour of northwest China's Qinghai Province between Friday and Sunday.
Consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation is the primary task in the transition period for rural areas that have shaken off poverty, Hu said, calling for efforts to prevent large-scale return to poverty.
Efforts should also be made to stabilize employment, develop region-specific distinctive industries and improve rural living environment, Hu said.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier meets U.S. climate envoy via video link
- Chinese vice premier calls for full preparations for services trade fair
- Chinese vice premier stresses curbing energy-hungry, high-emissions projects
- Chinese vice premier stresses progress on Hainan FTP
- Chinese vice premier stresses digital economy development
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.