Vice premier stresses solid steps to consolidate poverty alleviation outcomes

Xinhua) 09:00, September 06, 2021

XINING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for efforts to consolidate the achievements in poverty alleviation and ensure solid progress in rural vitalization.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection tour of northwest China's Qinghai Province between Friday and Sunday.

Consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation is the primary task in the transition period for rural areas that have shaken off poverty, Hu said, calling for efforts to prevent large-scale return to poverty.

Efforts should also be made to stabilize employment, develop region-specific distinctive industries and improve rural living environment, Hu said.

