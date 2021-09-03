Chinese vice premier meets U.S. climate envoy via video link

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with visiting U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng met with visiting U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry via video link Thursday, emphasizing the trust in China-U.S. climate change cooperation.

Noting China's great efforts and remarkable achievements in coping with climate change, Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China has always kept its words and deeds on the issue.

He said the Paris Agreement should be taken as an important foundation for China-U.S. cooperation on climate change, adding that it is hoped that both sides will focus on implementing the China-U.S. Joint Statement Addressing the Climate Crisis, continue to make efforts under the objectives and principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and contribute to the global response to climate change.

Addressing climate change is an important part of China-U.S. cooperation, which must be based on trust, Han said, adding that it is hoped that the United States will create a good atmosphere for bilateral cooperation on climate change in accordance with the spirit of the telephone conversation between the two heads of state.

Kerry said the United States and China should maintain constructive contacts and jointly deal with global challenges.

The United States agrees with China's great efforts to cope with climate change, and is willing to strengthen contact and communication with the country, step up the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and jointly address the threat of global climate change, Kerry said.

