Chinese vice premier urges better use of foreign investment

Xinhua) 10:04, September 10, 2021

XIAMEN, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua called for efforts to better use foreign investment Thursday.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

China supports foreign-funded enterprises to seek better development, encourages them to increase expenditure on research and development, and will channel more foreign investment into advanced manufacturing and modern services sectors, Hu said.

Efforts will be made to foster a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, and improve services for foreign-funded firms, Hu added.

The vice premier also stressed further increasing foreign investment, optimizing its structure and boosting the confidence of foreign-funded companies.

